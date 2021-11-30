Credit Suisse AG Acquires 41,266 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,266 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of DURECT worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 152.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 9.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,991 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 26,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. DURECT Co. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.15.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

