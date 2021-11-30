Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $66.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average of $60.08.

