Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,876 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Universal Insurance worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,202 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after acquiring an additional 27,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 65,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UVE opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $474.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $269.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $278,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

