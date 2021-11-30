Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1,809.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,118 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $894.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.