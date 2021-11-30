Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENIA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Enel Américas by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Enel Américas by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENIA opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. Enel Américas S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enel Américas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 price objective for the company.

Enel Américas Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

