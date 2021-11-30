Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 57,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $111,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.15. The company has a market capitalization of $547.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.54. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

