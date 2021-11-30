Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 8,588 C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

CCCC stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 19,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $966,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,104 shares of company stock worth $5,971,806. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCCC. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

