Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 172,434 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Associated Banc worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASB opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $166,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,350 shares of company stock worth $534,350. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

