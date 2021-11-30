Morgan Stanley Has $9.30 Million Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 21.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 184,745 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 68.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 50,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.01.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETRN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

