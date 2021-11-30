Morgan Stanley Has $9.19 Million Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Otter Tail worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 50,489 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 25,904 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 197,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

OTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $631,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OTTR stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $71.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average is $54.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.