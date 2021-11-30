Morgan Stanley Acquires 27,762 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 423,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 601.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 116,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 99,524 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 28.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the second quarter valued at $253,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HQL opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

