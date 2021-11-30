World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of World Fuel Services worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.