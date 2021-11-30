Morgan Stanley Sells 39,812 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 18.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,812 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Avient were worth $8,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 631.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after buying an additional 198,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 602.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 174,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,472,000 after buying an additional 151,250 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,441,000 after buying an additional 110,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 651,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 82,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $36.36 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Avient’s payout ratio is 28.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

