Morgan Stanley Sells 521,830 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,830 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of iHeartMedia worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 41.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,470,000 after purchasing an additional 89,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 69.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,173,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,531,000 after purchasing an additional 889,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,628,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,853,000 after purchasing an additional 59,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,288,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 24,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $501,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $28.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IHRT shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.