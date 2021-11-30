Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $609,000 Stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,980 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,585 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of First Bank worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 82,452 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

FRBA opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. First Bank has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $276.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.95.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

