Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,001 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Global Water Resources worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Water Resources stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.48 million, a PE ratio of 130.72, a PEG ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.0243 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWRS shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $32,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,696 shares of company stock worth $48,749 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

