Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $759,000 Position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 253,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5,880.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $49,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFI. HC Wainwright began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

INFI opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

