59,564 Shares in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Sun Country Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 818.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 166,838 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 321,313 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $125,742.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,173,270 shares of company stock valued at $287,719,484 in the last 90 days.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

