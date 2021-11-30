Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,200 EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EH. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the first quarter worth about $548,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EHang by 574.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 99,987 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the first quarter worth about $717,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EHang by 24.3% in the second quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,900,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EH opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 0.48. EHang Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $129.80.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

