Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Up 314.6% in November

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 314.6% from the October 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Telecom Italia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of TIIAY opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

