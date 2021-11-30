Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Update

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the October 31st total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tosoh from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS TOSCF opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. Tosoh has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55.

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

