Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) Short Interest Update

Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the October 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of TTMZF stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -3.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Datable Technology has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.13.
About Datable Technology
