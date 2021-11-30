Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) Short Interest Update

Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the October 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TTMZF stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -3.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Datable Technology has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

Datable Technology Corp. is a technology company, which operates in the consumer Internet advertising sector and provides digital and social media consumer engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions. Its consumer marketing platform which enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and offers on the mobile phone.

