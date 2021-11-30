Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,738 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

SIMO stock opened at $70.97 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $81.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.63.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business’s revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

