Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 37,630 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 530,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a market cap of $168.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.48. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

