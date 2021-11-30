Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 17,481 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Precigen were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Precigen by 134.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGEN. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66. The company has a market cap of $781.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.28.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randal J. Kirk acquired 307,661 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $1,153,728.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randal J. Kirk acquired 206,004 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $739,554.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 544,681 shares of company stock worth $3,007,119. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

