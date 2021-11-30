Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.79 Million

Analysts expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) to report $120.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.16 million to $121.40 million. Momentive Global posted sales of $100.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year sales of $447.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.25 million to $447.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $533.93 million, with estimates ranging from $518.79 million to $555.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Momentive Global.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MNTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 17,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $428,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 7,834 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $178,771.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,178 shares of company stock worth $2,471,119. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

MNTV stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Momentive Global has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momentive Global (MNTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.