Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Insider Patricia L. Wadors Sells 27,912 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 27,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,245,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.18 and a twelve month high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The business had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,477,828,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,751,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,477,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,909,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after buying an additional 500,144 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

