ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg Sells 248,209 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 248,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $17,491,288.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 333,723 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $23,180,399.58.

On Monday, November 22nd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 430,183 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $32,095,953.63.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 418,973 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $28,976,172.68.

On Monday, November 1st, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 235,693 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $16,107,259.62.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 212,060 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $14,222,864.20.

On Monday, October 25th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 114,841 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $7,983,746.32.

On Friday, October 22nd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 129,812 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $8,985,586.64.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 236,897 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $16,189,540.98.

On Monday, October 11th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 101,589 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $6,372,677.97.

On Friday, October 8th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 98,781 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $6,189,617.46.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $69.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,164.53, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

