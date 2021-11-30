ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg Sells 333,723 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 333,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $23,180,399.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 248,209 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $17,491,288.23.

On Monday, November 22nd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 430,183 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $32,095,953.63.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 418,973 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $28,976,172.68.

On Monday, November 1st, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 235,693 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $16,107,259.62.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 212,060 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $14,222,864.20.

On Monday, October 25th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 114,841 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $7,983,746.32.

On Friday, October 22nd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 129,812 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $8,985,586.64.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 236,897 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $16,189,540.98.

On Monday, October 11th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 101,589 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $6,372,677.97.

On Friday, October 8th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 98,781 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $6,189,617.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $69.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,164.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

