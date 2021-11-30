Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 37.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

SPHD stock opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $46.49.

