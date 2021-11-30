Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Unitil worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unitil by 91.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,573,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unitil by 18.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 170,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unitil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Unitil by 48.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 78,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Unitil by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTL opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.83. The company has a market cap of $673.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 64.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

