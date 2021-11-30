Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 9,806 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Unitil worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unitil by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,573,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Unitil by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 170,492 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Unitil by 1,155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 112,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Unitil by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 78,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Unitil by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 41,937 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTL stock opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $673.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.83.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 64.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

