Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Codex DNA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,227,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the second quarter valued at $12,082,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the second quarter valued at $4,400,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the second quarter valued at $4,400,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the second quarter valued at $4,399,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Codex DNA alerts:

Codex DNA stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 14.93 and a quick ratio of 14.72. Codex DNA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Codex DNA, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Codex DNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Codex DNA in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Codex DNA Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Codex DNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codex DNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.