Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 91,641 Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 148.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,641 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $38,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MGTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.04.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.04. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $14.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magenta Therapeutics Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

