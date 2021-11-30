Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 3,062 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 1,273 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $50,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $468,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,140 shares of company stock worth $10,709,385. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLFS stock opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Maxim Group started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

