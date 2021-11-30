Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 59,800 Shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Yunji were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Yunji in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YJ opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. Yunji Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

