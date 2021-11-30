Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 59,800 Shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Yunji were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YJ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Yunji in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yunji in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yunji stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Yunji Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

