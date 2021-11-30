11,250 Shares in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,573,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVPH opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -0.10.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Analysts anticipate that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

