Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,723 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.23% of Ames National worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ames National by 18.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 22,591 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ames National during the second quarter worth $1,500,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ames National during the second quarter worth $907,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ames National during the second quarter worth $668,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.77. Ames National Co. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

Ames National Profile

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

