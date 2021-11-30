Northern Trust Corp Sells 238,022 Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,022 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.22% of PowerFleet worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 10.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 11.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 15.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 34,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 40.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 14.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. PowerFleet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.95 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

PowerFleet Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

