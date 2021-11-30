First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.52% of First United worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First United by 17.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First United by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First United during the second quarter worth $234,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of First United during the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First United by 95.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First United stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. First United Co. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.00.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.55. First United had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. On average, analysts predict that First United Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. First United’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

