Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,271 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 109.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 670,242 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,886,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,890,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 988.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 192,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 174,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,752,000 after acquiring an additional 120,859 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

