Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Ebang International worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ebang International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,489,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ebang International in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ebang International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,633,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ebang International in the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ebang International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,265,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBON opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $13.70.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

