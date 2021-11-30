Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,229 Shares of ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of ADiTx Therapeutics worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in ADiTx Therapeutics by 322.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 52,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ADiTx Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADiTx Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of ADiTx Therapeutics stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61. ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.73.

ADiTx Therapeutics Profile

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

