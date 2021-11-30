Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,223 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $618,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $660,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $421,000.

BBAX opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average of $57.69. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $60.76.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.