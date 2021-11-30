Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,223 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $618,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $660,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $421,000.

BBAX opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average of $57.69. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $60.76.

