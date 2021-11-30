Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Sensus Healthcare worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.88 million, a P/E ratio of -288.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRTS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Sensus Healthcare Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.