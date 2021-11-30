Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Electrameccanica Vehicles worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 15.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 21.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $340.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

