Vanguard Group Inc. Makes New $182,000 Investment in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Lexaria Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lexaria Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 8.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexaria Bioscience stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $27.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.82. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a proprietary drug delivery technology company. Its technology DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing.

