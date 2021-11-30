Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.95% of Benitec Biopharma worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Benitec Biopharma by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTC opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.61. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($60.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative net margin of 23,528.81% and a negative return on equity of 106.22%.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

