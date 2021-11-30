Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Holdings Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 346,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 11.3% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 201,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,100,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 17.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.38. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

